SEBI's April 2027 PMS rules allow IPOs, mutual funds, ETFs
SEBI just rolled out fresh rules for Portfolio Management Services (PMS), kicking in from April 2027.
Now, portfolio managers can invest in IPOs, primary market debt, and more foreign securities than before.
There's also a new way for them to directly put money into mutual funds and ETFs: if you're investing ₹25 lakh or more, this could open up some interesting options.
PRIM route introduced with 25L threshold
The updates are all about flexibility and making things smoother for investors with bigger portfolios, including access to unlisted securities.
SEBI is also making it easier for people to become principal officers: now you just need a graduate degree.
Plus, there's a new "Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in Mutual Fund units (PRIM)" category with a minimum investment threshold of ₹25 lakh, which could attract fresh faces into the PMS space.