SEI Investments launches 137,000-square-foot AI and cybersecurity center in Hyderabad
SEI Investments just launched a massive new center in Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City, focused on boosting AI and cybersecurity across its global operations.
The space is nearly 137,000 square feet, and already has 800 people on board, with capacity for 1,200 workstations.
This move taps into India's tech talent and puts Hyderabad even more on the map for global finance.
SEI in early talks with Anthropic
The new center will help SEI build out its AI platform for wealth management worldwide.
Kristie Edling-Day, SEI's chief information officer, shared that SEI is in early discussions with Anthropic to blend smart AI tools with its financial expertise.
With SEI managing nearly $2 trillion in assets globally, this hub also helps solve the challenge of finding top tech talent near its US headquarters.
Telangana's IT minister called it another sign of Hyderabad becoming a go-to spot for big names in finance and tech.