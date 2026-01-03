How to save tax in India after selling gold

If you are selling an asset like gold, land, commercial property, or stocks after years of holding it, be ready to pay a hefty tax. But don't worry! The Indian government has provided a way out through Section 54F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This lesser-known provision allows taxpayers to save on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax by reinvesting the proceeds in buying a property.

Tax exemption Understanding Section 54F: A tool for tax relief Section 54F is designed to promote home ownership. It allows individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) to claim relief from LTCG tax on the transfer of any long-term capital asset other than a residential house. This means if you sell an asset like gold, stocks, mutual funds, or commercial land and reinvest the proceeds into a residential house, you can avail this exemption.

Eligibility criteria Conditions for availing Section 54F exemption To avail the exemption under Section 54F, you need to file either ITR-2 or ITR-3 depending on your income type. The net consideration from such transfer has to be invested within a prescribed timeline in purchasing or constructing a single residential house property in India. Further, the assessee must not own more than one residential house on the date of transfer of original asset and should not acquire/construct any additional one during lock-in period.

Beneficiaries Who can benefit? The exemption under Section 54F can only be claimed by individuals and HUFs, not companies or LLPs. The asset sold must be a "Long-Term Capital Asset" (held for over 24 months for land/unlisted shares, or 12 months for listed shares) and not a residential house. The extent of exemption under this section is directly proportional to the extent of reinvestment of the net consideration.