Semicon India 2026 in New Delhi boosts India's chip ambitions
Business
Semicon India 2026 lands in New Delhi on September 17, bringing together top chip companies from the US Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia to team up with Indian firms.
The goal? Make India a bigger player in the global semiconductor game.
Prime Minister Modi is also set to meet with global chip leaders the day before.
India seeks OSAT and memory expertise
India is looking to learn from Malaysia's OSAT know-how and South Korea's memory chip expertise: key moves for building a stronger supply chain at home.
Meanwhile, AI heavyweights like Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google DeepMind are urging everyone to slow down and keep ethics front and center as AI gets smarter.
It's all about growing tech responsibly while making sure people benefit most.