Sensex 74,584.32 and Nifty 23,427.15 slip after profit booking

FIIs sell over ₹4,700 cr

A lot of investors decided to cash out after recent gains, while foreign institutional investors kept selling big, offloading stocks worth over ₹4,700 crore.

The rupee also hit a record low against the dollar as oil prices climbed and global tensions stayed high.

IT stocks took another hit too, dropping nearly 2%, and market volatility spiked as traders adjusted their positions on Thursday, the weekly expiry day itself.