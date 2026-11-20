Tech stocks worldwide took a hit as investors got nervous about whether AI is really worth all the hype. Anthropic's big IPO did not help much either.

Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, pointed out that "The technology may be real, but the predictions, timelines and investment expectations are often wildly exaggerated."

On top of that, oil prices nudged up due to tanker disruptions, which could mean more inflation worries ahead.