Sensex climbs 862 points, Nifty settles above 25,600 mark
Indian stock indices soared for the second day in a row on Thursday, with the Sensex up 862 points (1.04%) and the Nifty rising 262 points (1.03%).
Hopes of a US-India trade deal and upbeat global vibes powered the rally, while FMCG stocks led the gains.
Why does it matter?
A strong market is often seen as a signal of growing confidence in the economy, which can potentially lead to better job prospects and more opportunities for young investors.
Plus, if you're curious about investing, these rallies illustrate how global news and company results can move markets fast.
What is fueling the rally?
Optimism around a US-India trade deal, talk of a possible US Fed rate cut, and solid earnings—especially from banks and consumer brands—are drawing both foreign and domestic investors back in.
The IMF's brighter outlook for India has also helped keep the mood upbeat.