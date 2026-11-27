Sensex down 764.04 points, Nifty down 210.90 points on Friday
The Indian stock market had a rough Friday, with the Sensex down 764.04 points and Nifty down 210.90 points.
Big names like HCLTech and Infosys both lost over 2%, while Shriram Finance fell nearly 4%.
Still, mid-cap and small-cap stocks managed to stay positive, showing some resilience even as the main indices struggled.
IT stocks fall, defense companies gain
IT stocks took a hit after recent gains, while defense companies actually did well.
Rising oil prices and a weaker rupee (₹92.56 per dollar) made investors nervous, especially with global tensions in places like the Middle East.
Ongoing India-US trade talks and hints from the US Federal Reserve about possible future rate hikes kept everyone cautious, especially those betting on export-focused sectors like tech.