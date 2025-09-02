Sensex falls 206 points, Nifty settles below 24,580 mark
On Monday, both the Sensex and Nifty closed lower—Sensex dropped 206 points to 80,157, and Nifty fell by 45 points to 24,579.
The main reason? Profit booking amid caution ahead of the GST Council meeting (happening September 3-4) and F&O expiry, with banking stocks leading the decline.
Changes in trading rules that moved derivatives expiry to Tuesdays, starting September 2, added to the volatility.
The reason behind the fall
If you follow markets or invest, this shows how quickly things can shift when big policy meetings or trading rule changes are on the horizon.
Financial stocks make up a huge chunk of the index, so their drop had a real impact.
Some gainers on the bourse
Not everything was gloomy—consumer goods companies like Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever actually lifted the FMCG index by 0.8%.
Energy shares also did well, with Reliance Industries up 1% after a price target upgrade.
Even small- and mid-cap stocks managed slight gains, showing some pockets of strength despite overall caution.