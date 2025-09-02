Sensex falls 206 points, Nifty settles below 24,580 mark Business Sep 02, 2025

On Monday, both the Sensex and Nifty closed lower—Sensex dropped 206 points to 80,157, and Nifty fell by 45 points to 24,579.

The main reason? Profit booking amid caution ahead of the GST Council meeting (happening September 3-4) and F&O expiry, with banking stocks leading the decline.

Changes in trading rules that moved derivatives expiry to Tuesdays, starting September 2, added to the volatility.