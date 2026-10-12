Sensex falls 548 points to 71,925 as domestic investors buy
Business
The stock market had a rough day on Monday, October 12, 2026: Sensex fell 548 points to 71,925 and Nifty slipped 157 points to 22,363.
Foreign investors pulled out ₹1,708.48 crore, but domestic investors jumped in and bought stocks worth ₹3,045.02 crore during the dip.
RBI cash reserve rules hit banks
Banking stocks struggled after RBI's latest cash reserve rules, while midcaps managed a small gain.
Hospital shares dropped because of a Supreme Court hearing on drug prices.
Avenue Supermarts slid over 4% after reporting lower margins.
Rising oil prices hit companies like IndiGo and Asian Paints, but Goodluck India bucked the trend with a more than 14% jump thanks to its restructuring plans.
Overall, more stocks fell than rose across the board.