Sensex falls 626 and Nifty slips 184 amid oil fears

Iran closes Strait, Brent hits $79.12

Iran said it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz (a key route for world oil shipments) after a weekend of missile and drone attacks.

This pushed Brent crude up more than 4% to $79.12 per barrel.

Since India imports about 85% of its oil, experts warn that pricier crude could mean higher inflation and steeper import bills here.

The market's volatility index (India VIX) also jumped more than 10%, showing just how uneasy investors are right now.

If oil keeps climbing, deeper drops in stocks could follow.