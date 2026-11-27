Sensex falls 989 points as market ends month-long winning streak
Big drop for the markets this Friday. Sensex slid by 989.33 points to 83,339.26, and Nifty lost 277.30 points to finish at 25,607.20.
This ends a month-long winning streak, mainly thanks to rising oil prices and the rupee losing ground against the US dollar.
Investors eye OPEC+ and RBI
Oil prices jumped 5% this week (now $97 a barrel) due to global tensions near the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, the rupee slipped to ₹92.98 per dollar with fewer foreign investments coming in during the US Thanksgiving break.
IT and auto stocks took a hit, while metals and chemicals managed small gains.
Investors are now eyeing upcoming OPEC+ talks and RBI's policy meeting on December 4 for what's next.