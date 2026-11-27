Oil prices jumped 5% this week (now $97 a barrel) due to global tensions near the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, the rupee slipped to ₹92.98 per dollar with fewer foreign investments coming in during the US Thanksgiving break.

IT and auto stocks took a hit, while metals and chemicals managed small gains.

Investors are now eyeing upcoming OPEC+ talks and RBI's policy meeting on December 4 for what's next.