Sensex falls about 535 points after US strikes on Iran

Pricier crude could slow India's growth

Analysts say pricier crude could mean higher inflation and a bigger import bill for India, slowing economic growth.

The rupee slipped slightly, while market volatility spiked: India VIX jumped about 7%.

Most sectors saw losses, but pharma and IT stocks held up better than the rest.

Sun Pharma was one of the few gainers, while Reliance Industries and Asian Paints took some of the biggest hits.