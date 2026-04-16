Sensex falls over 1,000 points, Nifty slides nearly 300 points

Dr VK Vijayakumar advises quality stocks

Some sectors like metals and IT held up well, while big names like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank took a hit. Rising oil prices also made traders cautious.

Dr VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments suggested sticking with strong companies that can handle these ups and downs, especially since mid- and small-cap stocks have been outperforming large caps even as foreign investors pull back from large caps.