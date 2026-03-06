Sensex falls over 500 points as geopolitical tensions rise Business Mar 06, 2026

Indian stock markets slid on Friday, with Sensex dropping more than 500 points and Nifty slipping below 24,650.

The main reason? Geopolitical tensions—especially the US-Israel conflict in Iran—which sent oil prices soaring and led to a quick sell-off.

Big names like IndiGo and ICICI Bank saw their shares fall by around 2%.