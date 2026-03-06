Sensex falls over 500 points as geopolitical tensions rise
Business
Indian stock markets slid on Friday, with Sensex dropping more than 500 points and Nifty slipping below 24,650.
The main reason? Geopolitical tensions—especially the US-Israel conflict in Iran—which sent oil prices soaring and led to a quick sell-off.
Big names like IndiGo and ICICI Bank saw their shares fall by around 2%.
A look at the broader picture
It wasn't just India feeling the pressure—major Asian indices like China's CSI 300 and South Korea's Kospi also dipped, while US markets closed lower too.
With all this uncertainty, investors turned to safer bets: oil prices jumped nearly 5%, and gold futures climbed as well.