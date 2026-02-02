Sensex gains 944 points, Nifty closes above 25,000
The Indian stock market staged a sharp comeback on Monday, with the Sensex jumping 944 points and the Nifty closing above 25,000—just one day after both took a big hit post-Union Budget.
Factors behind the bounce back
If you're following the markets or just curious about what moves your money, this bounce signals renewed confidence.
After Sunday's steep drop (thanks to new taxes on trading and government borrowing plans), investors saw value and jumped back in.
Plus, global oil prices fell and the rupee got stronger, making things look a bit brighter for India's economy.
What do the numbers say?
Most sectors saw buyers return—especially in stocks like Power Grid and Adani Ports.
Even with foreign investors selling off ₹588 crore worth of shares, homegrown players like Reliance and ICICI Bank helped keep momentum up.
All in all, it's a reminder that India's markets can be pretty resilient—even when policy changes shake things up.