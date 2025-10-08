Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty holds above 25,100

Fresh buying in IT, metals, and consumer durables, plus foreign investors putting in ₹1,440 crore yesterday, gave markets a boost. Confidence is up, especially with the rupee strengthening and big tech results (like TCS) on the horizon.

Global cues also positive

Positive signals from global markets helped too, as talk of possible US rate cuts is drawing more money into emerging markets like India.

By afternoon, both Sensex and Nifty were solidly in the green, showing strong interest from big players.