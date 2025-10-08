Next Article
Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty holds above 25,100
Business
Markets bounced back on Wednesday, with the Sensex climbing over 300 points from its early dip and the Nifty holding strong above 25,100.
Both indices have now logged five days of gains in a row—positive news for investors.
Factors boosting market
Fresh buying in IT, metals, and consumer durables, plus foreign investors putting in ₹1,440 crore yesterday, gave markets a boost.
Confidence is up, especially with the rupee strengthening and big tech results (like TCS) on the horizon.