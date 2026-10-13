Sensex gains over 650 points, Nifty crosses 22,550 mark

The broader markets displayed mixed trends with the Nifty Midcap 100 in the green while Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped into negative territory.

Among other stocks, Trent, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and SBI gained up to 2%.

NTPC shares fell nearly 1% leading losses on Sensex.