Sensex jumps 1,109 as Nirmala Sitharaman signals LTCG tax openness

Sitharaman's comments sparked optimism, especially among foreign investors who've been asking for LTCG tax changes.

She also mentioned that talks are ongoing to make taxes fair across different investments and reassured everyone that the Reserve Bank of India is working to keep the rupee stable despite recent outflows.

Analysts think tweaking LTCG tax rules could attract more long-term investment and help reward patient capital, encourage investors to remain invested in India, and strengthen India's relative capital market attractiveness.