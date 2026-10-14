Sensex jumps 1,109 as Nirmala Sitharaman signals LTCG tax openness
Big day for the markets!
The Sensex shot up 1,109 points on Tuesday, closing at 73,034, while the Nifty gained 359 points to end at 22,722.
This rally came right after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is open to discussing long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax: something investors have really been waiting for.
Analysts say LTCG tweaks attract investment
Sitharaman's comments sparked optimism, especially among foreign investors who've been asking for LTCG tax changes.
She also mentioned that talks are ongoing to make taxes fair across different investments and reassured everyone that the Reserve Bank of India is working to keep the rupee stable despite recent outflows.
Analysts think tweaking LTCG tax rules could attract more long-term investment and help reward patient capital, encourage investors to remain invested in India, and strengthen India's relative capital market attractiveness.