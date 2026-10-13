Sensex jumps over 650 points as Nifty crosses 22,550
Business
The stock market bounced back in a big way on Tuesday: Sensex shot up over 650 points to 72,541 around 10:00am and Nifty climbed nearly 200 points past 22,550.
The main boost came from IT giants like HCL Tech (up more than 5%), TCS (up around 5%), Tech Mahindra (up around 3%), and Infosys (up around 3%).
Nifty Midcap up Nifty Smallcap down
IT stocks may have stolen the spotlight, but the rest of the market was a mixed bag: Nifty Midcap 100 traded in the green while Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped into negative territory.
Meanwhile, the rupee got stronger too, rising to 94.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, thanks to new RBI rules aimed at keeping speculation in check.