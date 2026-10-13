Sensex jumps over 650 points as Nifty crosses 22,550

The stock market bounced back in a big way on Tuesday: Sensex shot up over 650 points to 72,541 around 10:00am and Nifty climbed nearly 200 points past 22,550.

The main boost came from IT giants like HCL Tech (up more than 5%), TCS (up around 5%), Tech Mahindra (up around 3%), and Infosys (up around 3%).