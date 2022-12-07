Business

Sensex closes at 62,410 points, Nifty settles at 18,560

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 07, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell to 8,920 points

On Wednesday, major indices of the stock market ended in the red, with Sensex falling 0.34% to settle at 62,410.68 points and the Nifty falling 0.44% to 18,560.5 points. The midcap stocks also witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 48.4 points to end at 8,920 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 0.96%, 0.29%, and 0.26%, respectively. Asian Paints, HUL, and BPCL emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 1.9%, 1.83%, and 1.66%, respectively. Meanwhile, NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, and Bajaj Finserv were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 2.14%, 1.95%, and 1.78%, respectively.

INR goes up 0.12% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.12% to Rs. 82.51 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 53,785, while the silver prices climbed 0.33% to Rs. 65,629. The crude oil future prices declined by $1.12, or 1.5% to $73.46 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

On Wednesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.4%, 3.22%, and 0.72% to 3,199.62 points, 18,814.82 points, and 27,686.4 points, respectively. In the US, ended in the red, falling 2%, to 11,014.89 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is now trading at $16,836.84 which is 0.96% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 2.21% and is now selling at $1,230.59. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $284.17 (1.47% down), and $0.3107 (1.96% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 4.57% lower than yesterday at $0.0962.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.