Sensex closes at 58,803 points, Nifty settles below 17,550 points

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 02, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,587.7 points

The stock market on Friday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 58,803.33 points and the Nifty stood at 17,539.45 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,587.7 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY FIN SERVICE, NIFTY MEDIA and NIFTY FMCG emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 0.5%, 0.5%, and 0.39%, respectively. The top stock gainers were ITC, Adani Ports, and HDFC, which climbed 1.75%, 1.69%, and 1.67%, respectively. BPCL, Shree Cements, and Hero Motocorp emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.84%, 2.31%, and 1.79%, respectively.

Commodities INR slips 0.29% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.29% lower to Rs. 79.78 versus the US dollar. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained Rs. 225, or 0.45%, to settle at Rs. 50,295, silver futures shot up by Rs. 427, or 0.83%, to Rs. 52,150. Crude oil future prices surged by $2.02, or 2.32% to $88.84/barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.74% and 0.04% to 19,452.09 points and 27,650.84 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.05% to 3,186.48 points. In the US, NASDAQ dropped 31.07 points to 11,785.13 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,140.70, a 0.96% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 2.85% and is selling at $1,594.35. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $279.00 (0.93% up), and $0.4583 (2.95% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06195, up 1.96% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.