Business

Sensex climbs to 62,533 points, Nifty settles at 18,608

Sensex climbs to 62,533 points, Nifty settles at 18,608

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 13, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.4% to end at 8,996 points

The stock market on Tuesday witnessed a surge as the Sensex jumped 0.64% to 62,533.3 points while the Nifty climbed 0.6% to 18,608 points. With the broader market showing positive gains, the midcap stocks also witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.4% to 8,996.3 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY PVT BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 3.67%, 1.11%, and 0.73%, respectively. On the other hand, the top gaining stocks were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Infosys, adding 2.38%, 1.85%, and 1.66%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Apollo Hospital, Hindalco, and BPCL, which plunged 1.38%, 0.96%, and 0.8%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.32% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.32% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.79 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 54,250. However, the silver futures soared 0.46%, to end at Rs. 68,096. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $0.3, or 0.41% to $73.84 per barrel.

Have a look at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Tuesday. The Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 19,596.2 points and 27,954.85 points, respectively. The Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.09% to 3,176.33 points. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ surged 139.12 points, or 1.26%, to 11,143.74 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is trading at $17,320.17, which is 2.09% up from yesterday's result. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 1.52% and it is now selling at $1,271.41. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are currently trading at $1.00 (0.03% up), $267.57 (5.27% down), and $0.305 (0.09% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.08912, which is 0.07% more than yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices have shown no change on Tuesday. Diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol is selling at Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 106.29 per liter.