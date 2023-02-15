Business

Sensex gains 243 points, Nifty ends above 18,000 mark

Sensex gains 243 points, Nifty ends above 18,000 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 15, 2023, 04:07 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.71% to close at 8,688.85 points

On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.4% to 61,275.09 points while the Nifty climbed 0.48% to 18,015.85 points. The midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.71% to 8,688.85 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.28%, 1.12%, and 0.97%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospital, and Eicher Motors, which climbed 5.86%, 5.13%, and 4.27%, respectively. HUL, Sun Pharma, and ITC emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.21%, 1.13%, and 1.1%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.02% to Rs. 82.5 in forex trade on Wednesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.97% and the latter shedding 1.43% to settle at Rs. 56,201 and Rs. 65,302, respectively. The crude oil futures fell by $1.31, or 1.64% to $78.28 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday slipped 301.59 points, or 1.45%, to 20,812.17 points while the Nikkei rose 100.91 points, or 0.37%, to 27,501.86 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.57% to 11,960.14 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $22,167.25, up 1.59% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,550.56, up 2.57%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.07% down), $298.06 (1.49% up), and $0.3845 (6.36% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 5.54% higher than yesterday at $0.08639.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.