Sensex, Nifty end 4-week streak with 0.5% declines, metals climb
This week, the Sensex and Nifty finally broke their four-week winning streak, both dropping by 0.5%.
Sectors like FMCG, Auto, and Realty remain under pressure, though metals kept climbing for a second day.
Interestingly, while these big indices dipped, broader markets actually held up better.
Bank Nifty falls below 63,300
Bank Nifty slid below 63,300 and the Nifty IT index lost its recent momentum.
On the stock front, Titan, BEL, and JSW Steel managed to gain ground while Shriram Finance, Bajaj Auto, and HCL Tech saw losses.
Meanwhile, in global news: Brent crude stayed above $98 a barrel and the rupee hovered at 93 per US dollar, both factors that could shape prices (and your wallet) in the coming weeks.