Sensex recovers 350 points, Nifty hovers near 26,150

Falling crude oil prices are giving Indian markets some breathing room since cheaper oil helps keep costs down across sectors. Tech, pharma, and consumer stocks opened strong, while falling crude prices provided additional relief to the market. Even midcap and smallcap stocks edged up slightly—showing there's still some optimism out there.

What's shaping the mood?

Reliance shares got a boost after clearing up rumors about Russian oil imports.

Meanwhile, global cues are mixed: Wall Street hit new highs but foreign investors sold off ₹107 crore in Indian shares—even as domestic investors stepped in to buy much more.

For anyone tracking the next move, experts say Nifty needs to stay above 26,250 or 26,300 for any real upward momentum.