Sensex recovers 790 points and Nifty ends marginally higher

India VIX slips Brent below $110

A drop in market volatility and falling crude oil prices helped lift spirits: India's VIX index slipped by 2%, and Brent crude dipped below $110 per barrel.

Gains were seen across most sectors, especially oil and gas stocks, though media shares took a hit.

Meanwhile, foreign investors sold off ₹2,457 crore worth of shares after three days of buying.

On the downside, the rupee hit a record low of 96.82 against the US dollar due to expensive oil imports and trade deficit worries.