Sensex recovers 790 points and Nifty ends marginally higher
Business
Markets bounced back on Wednesday after a rocky start, with the Sensex recovering 790 points from its low to close slightly up at 75,318.
The Nifty followed suit, ending the day just above where it started at 23,659.
India VIX slips Brent below $110
A drop in market volatility and falling crude oil prices helped lift spirits: India's VIX index slipped by 2%, and Brent crude dipped below $110 per barrel.
Gains were seen across most sectors, especially oil and gas stocks, though media shares took a hit.
Meanwhile, foreign investors sold off ₹2,457 crore worth of shares after three days of buying.
On the downside, the rupee hit a record low of 96.82 against the US dollar due to expensive oil imports and trade deficit worries.