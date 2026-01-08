Sensex's 4-day decline wipes out ₹7L crore in market cap
The Indian stock market has taken a hit, with Sensex and Nifty both dropping for the fourth day in a row. Over this period, they've wiped out about ₹7 lakh crore in market value.
However, Thursday alone saw a single-day loss of about ₹8 lakh crore.
The Sensex fell 780 points (0.92%)—its biggest single-day drop since August 2025—while Nifty slipped over 1% to close just below 26,000.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about the economy, this kind of sustained drop signals that things are shaky right now.
Not only did big names like Reliance and HDFC Bank lose ground, but midcap and smallcap stocks also fell nearly 2%.
The main culprits? Rising geopolitical tensions and worries about new US tariffs have made investors nervous.
What's behind the sell-off?
Metals and IT stocks were hit hardest—think Wipro down 2.46% and TCS off by over 2%.
But honestly, most sectors took a beating: banking, auto, consumer durables, telecom—you name it.
It's a reminder that global issues can ripple through to everyday markets pretty quickly.