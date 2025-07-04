Serendipity Space secures pre-seed funding from Campus Fund

TL;DR

Making drugs in microgravity

Founded by Antariksh Parichha, Jivitesh Debata, and Dr. Monica Ekal, Serendipity Space is creating a satellite platform and an autonomous module called 'Alchemy' to grow high-quality protein and drug crystals in space.

Their tech aims to fix issues caused by gravity on Earth—meaning better stability and effectiveness for medicines.

Space manufacturing is heating up

Space manufacturing is heating up, with the market expected to top $10 billion by 2030. Each new space-made drug could be worth around $1.2 billion.

Serendipity Space has already tested their modules on Earth with solid results, and this fresh funding will help them run real-world demos of their technology in space soon.