Serendipity Space secures pre-seed funding from Campus Fund
Serendipity Space, a Bengaluru-based startup, just landed pre-seed funding from Campus Fund's $100 million student-focused fund.
While the exact amount isn't out yet, Campus Fund usually invests between ₹1 crore and ₹8 crore at this stage.
The money will help Serendipity Space develop new ways to make pharmaceuticals using microgravity.
Making drugs in microgravity
Founded by Antariksh Parichha, Jivitesh Debata, and Dr. Monica Ekal, Serendipity Space is creating a satellite platform and an autonomous module called 'Alchemy' to grow high-quality protein and drug crystals in space.
Their tech aims to fix issues caused by gravity on Earth—meaning better stability and effectiveness for medicines.
Space manufacturing is heating up
Space manufacturing is heating up, with the market expected to top $10 billion by 2030. Each new space-made drug could be worth around $1.2 billion.
Serendipity Space has already tested their modules on Earth with solid results, and this fresh funding will help them run real-world demos of their technology in space soon.