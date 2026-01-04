Next Article
Seven of India's top 10 companies just got richer
Business
This week, seven out of India's 10 most valuable companies saw their total market value jump by ₹1.23 lakh crore—a solid boost for the stock market, which also went up by 0.84%.
Reliance Industries led the charge, while TCS, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance slipped a bit.
Who gained (and who didn't)
Reliance Industries added a massive ₹45,266 crore to its value, now sitting at over ₹21.5 lakh crore. State Bank of India wasn't far behind with a ₹30,415 crore gain.
Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever also posted strong numbers.
On the flip side, TCS lost about ₹10,746 crore in value this week; Infosys and Bajaj Finance saw smaller dips too.
ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel ended on a positive note as well.