Shah Rukh Khan invests in Flam as it raises $40 million
Shah Rukh Khan has just invested in Flam, an AI-driven interactive content startup that's shaking up how we experience the internet.
Flam's latest $40 million funding round, also backed by QED Investors, RTP Global, and Dovetail, will help the young company push boundaries in digital content.
Founded in 2021 by Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil, and Amit Gaiki, Flam is all about making online interactions more fun and engaging.
Flam to scale AI research globally
With this new funding, Flam plans to ramp up its AI research and grow its global business.
They already count big names like Google and Hyundai as clients, thanks to products like Flicks, Forge, and Airboards that deliver interactive experiences at lightning speed.
The company is also working on smarter conversational tech using tools like Fantom (for facial expressions), Finesse (for voice), and Falcon (for language).
With total funding now at $62 million, Flam looks set to play a bigger role in the future of online content.