Shah Rukh Khan invests in Flam as it raises $40 million

Shah Rukh Khan has just invested in Flam, an AI-driven interactive content startup that's shaking up how we experience the internet.

Flam's latest $40 million funding round, also backed by QED Investors, RTP Global, and Dovetail, will help the young company push boundaries in digital content.

Founded in 2021 by Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil, and Amit Gaiki, Flam is all about making online interactions more fun and engaging.