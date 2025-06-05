SHEIN accused of using 'dark patterns' to push sales
What's the story
Consumer watchdogs from 21 countries have lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission against Chinese fast fashion giant SHEIN.
The 29-page dossier, filed by The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), details several instances of "dark patterns" or deceptive tactics used by SHEIN to push purchases.
These alleged practices include fake countdown timers, low-stock messages, nagging practices, fear of missing out (FOMO), and forced registration on its website/app.
Company's response
SHEIN denies the allegations
The BEUC also accused SHEIN of "confirm shaming," a tactic that makes consumers feel guilty for not purchasing a product.
In response to these allegations, SHEIN denied the claims and said that BEUC had been unwilling to meet with them to discuss these issues.
The company expressed disappointment over this refusal, especially considering its growing popularity among European consumers.
Transparency request
What BEUC has requested from EU
The BEUC has asked the EU to compel SHEIN to reveal data backing its marketing claims, such as "stocks are low" and countdown timers for sales ending.
The consumer watchdog group also accused SHEIN of "unfair commercial practice," which it says is causing severe harm to consumers and society at large.
These practices are creating wardrobes full of barely used clothes and may involve production methods that use environmentally harmful chemicals.
Overconsumption concerns
Complaint also highlights environmental and societal concerns
The BEUC accused SHEIN of promoting shopping habits that contribute to environmental and societal problems.
"On the one hand, they promote excessive spending and trigger economic losses for consumers. On the other hand, they stir overconsumption of clothing, which often also contains harmful chemicals," it said in its submission.
The consumer watchdog group has also raised concerns about "unsafe products" being circulated in Europe by SHEIN.
Ongoing probe
EU had warned SHEIN against these practices
The complaint comes four months after the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC) launched an investigation into SHEIN's compliance with Europe's consumer laws.
Last week, the EU and CPC network informed SHEIN that it was breaching EU law in several areas, including fake discounts, "pressure selling," and "deceptive product labels."
They urged SHEIN to comply with European consumer protection laws or face fines for non-compliance.