What's the story

Consumer watchdogs from 21 countries have lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission against Chinese fast fashion giant SHEIN.

The 29-page dossier, filed by The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), details several instances of "dark patterns" or deceptive tactics used by SHEIN to push purchases.

These alleged practices include fake countdown timers, low-stock messages, nagging practices, fear of missing out (FOMO), and forced registration on its website/app.