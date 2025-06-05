What's the story

The Indian government is considering the introduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) fees on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, especially for large merchants.

The move is being actively discussed by the Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to Entrackr.

If implemented, it would mainly target businesses with high volumes of UPI payments like Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato, and Zepto.