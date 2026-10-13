Shipping Ministry, Sarbananda Sonowal unveil 2 shipyard insurance products
Business
The Shipping Ministry announced two new insurance products to help shipyards handle financial risks: one for export projects and another for domestic ones.
Announced by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the big Maritime State Development Council meeting, these policies are meant to give the shipbuilding sector a much-needed safety net.
Subsidized premiums and port cluster plans
With subsidized premiums and direct support to insurers in case shipyards file claims, shipyards can worry less about money and focus more on building ships.
The council also talked about speeding up better port connections and creating industrial clusters near ports, all part of making India's maritime industry stronger and more globally competitive.