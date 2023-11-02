Shiv Nadar is 'India's most generous' with Rs. 2,042cr donation

1/5

Business 2 min read

Shiv Nadar is 'India's most generous' with Rs. 2,042cr donation

By Rishabh Raj 05:59 pm Nov 02, 202305:59 pm

Nadar donated a whopping Rs. 2,042 crore during the 2022-23 fiscal year

Shiv Nadar, Chairman of HCL Technologies, has once again been named "India's most generous" for the third consecutive year, as per the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. Nadar donated a whopping Rs. 2,042 crore during the 2022-23 fiscal year. The list features 119 Indians, each of whom contributed Rs. 5 crore or more in the past fiscal year. This list includes prominent figures like Wipro's Azim Premji and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

2/5

Other top philanthropists and their contributions

Coming in second place, Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs. 1,774 crore, while Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family ranked third with Rs. 376 crore in contributions. Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, and his family secured the fifth spot with donations amounting to Rs. 285 crore. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani was placed eighth, donating Rs. 189 crore.

3/5

Youngest and most generous woman philanthropists

The youngest philanthropist on the list was Nikhil Kamath, who contributed Rs. 110 crore during FY22-23. Rohini Nilekani, a renowned author and philanthropist, was recognized as the most generous female philanthropist with her Rs. 170 crore donation. The list also highlighted seven women philanthropists, such as Anu Aga and Leena Gandhi, with each donating Rs. 23 crore.

4/5

Significant increase in donations from previous years

According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, donations surged by 59% compared to the previous year and skyrocketed by 200% from three years ago. Fourteen individuals donated over Rs. 100 crore, 24 individuals contributed more than Rs. 50 crore, and 47 individuals gave over Rs. 20 crore. Education was the top beneficiary of these donations, followed by Arts, Culture and Heritage, and Healthcare.

5/5

Mumbai emerges as India's philanthropy capital

Mumbai emerged as India's philanthropy capital with 39 individuals on the list, trailed by New Delhi with 19 and Bengaluru with 13. The Pharma sector represented the highest number of philanthropists at 17%, while Chemicals and Petrochemicals came in second at 11%. Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, expects these numbers to potentially double within the next five years.