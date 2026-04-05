Gold prices down 7% since February 28: Should you buy?

Gold prices have fallen almost 7% since February 28, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions. The decline suggests a shift in investor focus toward the US dollar as a safe-haven asset. According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, gold prices increased by some 2.2% over the week but gains were capped due to a more than 10% surge in crude oil prices.

Market fluctuations Geopolitical landscape remains uncertain Sachdeva noted that the geopolitical landscape is still uncertain, with initial signs from Donald Trump and Iran suggesting a possible ceasefire. However, the tone has changed, with tougher rhetoric and new threats of prolonged military action. Meanwhile, Iran's IRGC Navy continues to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, keeping oil prices high and raising concerns about inflation.

Economic influence US economy showed resilience in March From a macro perspective, the US economy showed resilience in March, with labor market data beating expectations. Non-farm payrolls rose by 178,000 against an estimate of 65,000, while the unemployment rate was lower at 4.3% versus a forecast of 4.4%. These factors increase the chances of Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance, which supports the dollar and limits gains in bullion.

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Demand trends ETF outflows indicate decline in investor demand for gold Sachdeva also highlighted continued ETF outflows during last month, with redemptions far exceeding inflows. This indicates a decline in investor demand for gold. She believes that as long as oil prices stay high and rate-cut expectations remain delayed, bullion will see sharp volatility rather than a sustained rally. In essence, gold remains caught between geopolitical uncertainty and the macro headwinds, with price action increasingly dictated by the crude oil trends and dollar strength, she added.

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