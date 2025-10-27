Sify Infinit Spaces files ₹3,700 crore IPO

Sify Infinit runs 14 data centers across six major Indian cities and holds about 15% of the market. With a total IT capacity of 188 MW as of June 2025, they provide colocation spaces (think: secure server parking), interconnection services, and custom-built solutions—all backed by Sify's three decades of digital experience.

Financials and future plans

Revenue jumped from ₹1,021 crore in FY23 to ₹1,428 crore in FY25, with profits at ₹126 crore this year.

Money raised will help finish new towers in Chennai and Navi Mumbai and pay off debt.

After the IPO wraps up (managed by big banks like JM Financial and Morgan Stanley), Sify Infinit is expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE—marking a big milestone for India's booming tech infrastructure scene.