Silvana Tenreyro says AI bolsters global trade for China, India
Business
Artificial intelligence, or AI, is giving global trade a real boost, especially for China and India, says the IMF's chief economist, Silvana Tenreyro.
At the recent IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok, she said that AI has helped speed up trade growth and kept things from slowing down.
Without it, she believes we would be seeing much slower progress.
Tenreyro urges fiscal tightening, rate rises
Even with all this AI-powered optimism, Tenreyro pointed out that many countries are struggling with high debt.
She recommends that governments tighten their budgets to reduce deficits and central bankers raise interest rates to get inflation back to target.
It is all about making sure the world economy stays balanced while riding this new wave of tech-driven growth.