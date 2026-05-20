Sitharaman meets US ambassador in New Delhi on economic partnership
Business
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sat down with US Ambassador Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Their chat focused on making the India-US economic partnership even stronger, with both sides looking at new ways to team up, especially in areas like fintech and investment.
Sitharaman congratulates Gor on US independence
Sitharaman also congratulated Gor on the upcoming 250th anniversary of US independence, bringing a personal touch to the meeting.
Both leaders made it clear they're committed to working together on projects that push forward their countries' shared economic ambitions.