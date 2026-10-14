Six Flags stock falls 16% after fatal Goliath coaster accident
Six Flags' stock just took a big 16% hit, dropping to its lowest point in 17 years.
The reason? A heartbreaking accident at the Georgia park, where a rider was thrown from the Goliath roller coaster, leading to one death and several injuries.
In response, Six Flags is reviewing safety protocols and has temporarily closed similar rides across its parks.
Six Flags closes 9 rides
The incident involved 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, who was on the ride with his son while his wife and daughter watched from below.
This tragedy has put Six Flags under serious scrutiny for safety concerns, especially since the company has already been facing challenges.
With its next earnings report coming up on November 5, all eyes are on how it will respond moving forward.
For now, nine rides across six parks are shut as investigations continue and the company works to reassure visitors that safety comes first.