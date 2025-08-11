SK Hynix bets on AI chip market growth Business Aug 11, 2025

SK Hynix thinks the market for high-speed memory chips used in AI—called HBM—will grow by 30% every year until 2030.

This surge is thanks to major investments from tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

Choi Joon-yong, who leads HBM planning at SK Hynix, says they've factored in things like energy limits and still see the potential reaching tens of billions of dollars.