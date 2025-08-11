SK Hynix bets on AI chip market growth
SK Hynix thinks the market for high-speed memory chips used in AI—called HBM—will grow by 30% every year until 2030.
This surge is thanks to major investments from tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.
Choi Joon-yong, who leads HBM planning at SK Hynix, says they've factored in things like energy limits and still see the potential reaching tens of billions of dollars.
Custom chips for big clients
To stand out, SK Hynix (alongside Samsung and Micron) is designing new HBM4 chips with features tailored to specific customers—especially big players like NVIDIA.
Larger clients get custom solutions, while smaller ones receive standard options.
Even with some inferred short-term supply bumps ahead, SK Hynix is confident it can keep up with growing demand for these customized AI memory products.