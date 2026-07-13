SK Hynix CEO warns global memory chip shortage by 2027
Business
SK Hynix says we could be facing a global memory chip shortage as soon as 2027, mostly because AI tech is growing so fast.
CEO Kwak Noh-jung explained that factories just cannot keep up with the demand, and this crunch might stick around past 2030.
SK Hynix joins $266B semiconductor push
High-bandwidth memory (HBM), the kind powering things like NVIDIA's AI chips, is at the heart of this problem.
To help out, SK Hynix plans to expand in the US Japan, and Southeast Asia, and is joining South Korea's massive $266 billion semiconductor push by each company, involving SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.
They are also investing billions in advanced chip packaging for future AI needs, showing just how big this tech wave could get.