SK Hynix CEO warns global memory chip shortage by 2027

SK Hynix joins $266B semiconductor push

High-bandwidth memory (HBM), the kind powering things like NVIDIA's AI chips, is at the heart of this problem.

To help out, SK Hynix plans to expand in the US Japan, and Southeast Asia, and is joining South Korea's massive $266 billion semiconductor push by each company, involving SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.

They are also investing billions in advanced chip packaging for future AI needs, showing just how big this tech wave could get.