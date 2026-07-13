Smartphone sales dropped 11% in Q2 2026 amid chip shortage
Business
Smartphone sales worldwide dropped 11% in Q2 2026, the lowest for this quarter since 2013, thanks to a stubborn memory chip shortage that's making phones pricier.
Experts say the struggle isn't over, with shipments likely falling about 14% this year and chip shortages likely to persist until 2027.
Samsung and Apple gain market share
Even with fewer phones shipping overall, Samsung grabbed back the top spot with 24% market share, helped by solid Galaxy S26 sales.
Apple also hit a record 20% share, thanks to steady demand for its premium iPhones.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo took the biggest hits since their budget-friendly models were hardest hit by rising costs.