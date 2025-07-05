Smartworks announces IPO launch on July 10

TL;DR

India's largest managed office spaces

Smartworks runs India's largest managed office spaces—think flexible offices for companies that don't want the hassle of setting up their own.

They've got 50 centers across 15 cities (plus two in Singapore), covering nearly 9 million sq ft and seating over two lakh people.

Their main clients are mid-to-large businesses.

Major portion of funds will go into new offices

Most of the IPO funds will go into new office setups (₹226 crore) and paying off loans (₹114 crore).

Smartworks already operates four mega-centers over five lakh sq ft each—including a huge one at Bengaluru's Vaishnavi Tech Park—and wants to use this funding to grow stronger and more stable as a company.