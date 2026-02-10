'Addiction machines': Did Meta, YouTube harm mental health of users?
What's the story
The owners of Instagram and YouTube are facing allegations of creating "addiction machines" through their platforms. The claims were made during a landmark trial that began in California today. Mark Lanier, the attorney representing the plaintiff K.G.M., argued that his client suffers from mental health issues due to her addiction to social media.
Accusations
Platforms designed to hook children into addiction: Attorney
Lanier accused Meta and YouTube of designing their platforms to deliberately hook children into addiction. He said, "These companies built machines designed to addict the brains of children, and they did it on purpose." The attorney also claimed that both companies didn't warn young users about the potential dangers posed by their platform designs.
Implications
Trial will test legal arguments by families
The Los Angeles trial will test legal arguments put forth by families who claim their children have been harmed by social media use. The companies, however, deny liability for how their platforms are used. The proceedings are expected to last six weeks and shall include testimonies from experts, family members of children who have suffered, and executives from Meta and YouTube.
Whistleblowers
Jury to hear from whistleblowers as well
The jury will also hear from ex-Meta employees who left their jobs and became whistleblowers on the issue of social media addiction among children. The trial's outcome could set a precedent for potential damages in thousands of other cases filed by the plaintiffs, their families, state prosecutors, and school districts across the US.
Settlements
Snapchat, TikTok settled last month
Snapchat's parent company Snap and TikTok settled with K.G.M. last month, removing them as defendants in the case. The trial continues to draw attention from the public, with around 100 people watching from the gallery. Among those interested are parents who believe their children died due to decisions made by these companies regarding algorithm design, notifications, and other features.