'Addiction machines': Did Meta, YouTube harm mental health of users?

The owners of Instagram and YouTube are facing allegations of creating "addiction machines" through their platforms. The claims were made during a landmark trial that began in California today. Mark Lanier, the attorney representing the plaintiff K.G.M., argued that his client suffers from mental health issues due to her addiction to social media .

Accusations Platforms designed to hook children into addiction: Attorney Lanier accused Meta and YouTube of designing their platforms to deliberately hook children into addiction. He said, "These companies built machines designed to addict the brains of children, and they did it on purpose." The attorney also claimed that both companies didn't warn young users about the potential dangers posed by their platform designs.

Implications Trial will test legal arguments by families The Los Angeles trial will test legal arguments put forth by families who claim their children have been harmed by social media use. The companies, however, deny liability for how their platforms are used. The proceedings are expected to last six weeks and shall include testimonies from experts, family members of children who have suffered, and executives from Meta and YouTube.

Whistleblowers Jury to hear from whistleblowers as well The jury will also hear from ex-Meta employees who left their jobs and became whistleblowers on the issue of social media addiction among children. The trial's outcome could set a precedent for potential damages in thousands of other cases filed by the plaintiffs, their families, state prosecutors, and school districts across the US.

