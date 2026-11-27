Sodexo teams with Persistent Systems on AI robot initiative
Physical AI is quickly becoming a big deal for companies that rely on lots of manual work, like Sodexo.
Amit Gupta from Sodexo says using AI-powered robots can help solve staffing headaches and make daily operations smoother.
To make this happen, Sodexo is teaming up with Persistent Systems.
Sameer Dixit stresses continuous upskilling
Sodexo and Persistent Systems are building a global tech ecosystem, but it all starts with solid data and everyone speaking the same common language.
As tech moves fast, there's a growing need for workers who get data (what they call "data citizens").
Sameer Dixit from Persistent Systems points out that engineers (and really, anyone in tech) will have to keep learning new skills to stay ahead in the AI era.