Solarworld's IPO shines bright, oversubscribed 68.49 times

₹490 crore IPO to help build solar panel factory

The ₹490 crore IPO was open from September 23-25 and got 68.49 times more bids than shares available—talk about demand!

The gray market premium hints at an 11% listing gain over the ₹351 issue price.

Money raised will help build a solar panel factory in Madhya Pradesh (via their subsidiary Kartik Solarworld) and cover other business needs.

Even with challenges like receivable cycles, Solarworld's big order book helped make this launch a standout.