Some companies now spend more on AI than on employees
Business
Turns out, some companies are now spending more on AI than on their own people. As investor funding dries up, AI providers are passing higher costs onto users.
Uber's CTO shared that their 2026 AI budget ran out faster than expected because of heavy use of tools like Anthropic's Claude Code.
Small teams face $100,000+ AI bills
With these soaring expenses, even small teams, like getswan.com, are shelling out over $100,000 a month just for AI tools.
Tech giants like Google and OpenAI are rolling out more efficient models and hardware to help bring costs down, but some advanced features may end up behind paywalls as companies try to manage budgets.