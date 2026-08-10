Sony and TSMC plan $6.4 billion Kumamoto image sensor factory
Business
Sony and TSMC are in talks to build a $6.4 billion factory in Kumamoto, Japan, aiming to roll out advanced image sensors for cars and robots by 2029.
This move signals Sony's shift toward a more asset-light business model as it looks beyond just supplying tech giants such as Apple and Samsung.
Sony targets automotive and robotics sensors
The new plant will launch in southern Japan's Kumamoto, where TSMC has set up its own chip fabrication plant.
Sony is betting big on expanding its sensing business into applications in cars and robotics, but any expansion plans may depend on support from the Japanese government.
The investment also fits into Sony's broader push toward intellectual property (think music rights, movies, and gaming).