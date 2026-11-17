Sony wins almost £2 billion London lawsuit over PlayStation pricing
Sony just won an almost £2 billion lawsuit in London, where it was accused of hiking digital game prices on the PlayStation Store.
The court said there wasn't enough proof that Sony broke any competition laws.
Sony explained its pricing is based on the big investments it has made in making PlayStation what it is, and pointed out that Nintendo and Xbox run their stores in pretty much the same way.
Sony sold 8 million PS5s, UK scrutiny
This case is part of a bigger wave of legal checks on major tech companies in the UK since 2025.
Even with these challenges, Sony is still going strong: by late 2025, it had sold 8 million PS5 consoles worldwide.